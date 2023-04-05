fbpx

Everbright Ex-Chief in ‘Disciplinary Violations’ China Probe

April 5, 2023

The news about the former chairman of the state-owned financial conglomerate comes less than two weeks after he resigned from his post


The logo of China Everbright is seen at a news conference on the company's AGM in Hong Kong. File photo: Bobby Yip, Reuters.
China’s anti-graft watchdog is investigating Li Xiaopeng, the ex-chairman of state-owned financial conglomerate China Everbright Group, over alleged serious “disciplinary violations”, it was revealed on Wednesday.

The one-line statement was posted on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and comes less than two weeks after Everbright said Li had resigned from his post.

The firm is involved in asset management, investment banking and credit card services and also operates in securities, insurance and futures.

Reuters could not reach the company for comment as it was closed for a public holiday.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China Renaissance Bank Halts Trading After Bao Fan’s Detention

Chinese Banks Probe Begins Disciplinary Action Over Fraud

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

