China Evergrande Restructure Doubts After $81bn Loss Revealed

The embattled property developer’s overdue results showed steep losses and liabilities prompting some to question the viability of its restructuring plan

China Evergrande Group’s huge liabilities and diminishing cash reserves, revealed in its long-overdue reports for the past two years which disclosed a combined loss of $81 billion for 2021 and 2022, have cast doubts over the viability of its restructuring plan, analysts fear.

Evergrande reported its total liabilities amounted to 2.4 trillion yuan ($335 billion) last year, up 23% from 2020, on Monday.

Its total current borrowings stood at 587.1 billion yuan at end-2022. Total cash slumped to 14.3 billion yuan, versus 28.8 billion yuan in 2021 and 180.7 billion yuan in 2020.

Creditors and analysts are now waiting for the convening hearings for Evergrande’s offshore debt restructuring schemes in the hope to get more clarity on its business outlook.

The hearings will be held in a Hong Kong court on July 24, and a Cayman Islands court on July 25, for creditors to consider and approve the restructuring proposal.

“The financial statements provide little evidence the group can normalise operations after a debt restructure,” said Charles Macgregor, head of Asia of Lucror Analytics.

Evergrande slipped into a liquidity crisis in mid-2021. With one of the largest debt piles in the country, its debt problem has rippled through China’s property sector, a pillar of the world’s second-largest economy, leading to a string of defaults and uncompleted homes across the nation.

The firm announced an offshore debt restructuring plan in March, expecting it to facilitate a gradual resumption of operations and generation of cash flow. It is now gathering creditor support to complete the process.

But one creditor expressed concerns that a continued halt in the trading of Evergrande’s shares could lead to a delisting in what would be a major setback for the restructuring process.

“That’d jeopardise the restructuring terms, which include many debt-to-equity swaps,” the creditor said on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.

Evergrande Share Trading Halted

Evergrande has given creditors a basket of options to swap their debt into new bonds and equity-linked instruments backed by it and its two Hong Kong-listed companies – Evergrande Property Services Group and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group.

Shares of all three companies have been halted from trading since March 2022. A company risks being delisted in Hong Kong if its shares remain suspended for 18 months.

In order to resume trading, Evergrande has to satisfy all requirements laid out by the exchange, including publishing the 2021 and 2022 results, addressing any audit modifications, and taking remedial measures after an investigation into 13.4 billion yuan of seized deposits of a unit.

But some creditors are more optimistic than others.

“No one has any expectations from Evergrande’s results. Being able to publish the reports was already one step forward for them,” a bondholder said. “This is the worst time for them, it can only get better.”

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

