Real Estate

Evergrande Wealth Management Unit Staff Detained by Police

September 17, 2023

Police revealed a financial crimes investigation into the Shenzhen unit was ongoing and appealed to investors to come forward


The world's most indebted property developer is still struggling to complete projects and homes.
Chinese police swooped and detained staff at China Evergrande Group’s Shenzhen wealth management unit on Saturday night, in what could be a new probe to add to the property giant’s already big set of problems.

The police said the investigation into the financial management unit was ongoing and urged investors to report any further financial crimes.

Shenzhen city police said in a social media statement on Saturday night: “Public security organs took criminal compulsory measures against Du [Liang] and other suspected criminals at Evergrande Financial Wealth Management Co.”

During protests by disgruntled investors at Evergrande’s Shenzhen headquarters in 2021, Du Liang was identified by staff as general manager and legal representative of Evergrande’s wealth management division.

 

Also on AF: China Must Change Course, For Its Own Sake And World’s: IMF

 

Reuters could not confirm that Du was among those detained, and the police statement did not specify the number of people detained, the charges or the date they were taken into custody.

China Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer, is at the centre of a crisis in China’s property sector, which has seen a string of debt defaults since late 2021 that has dragged on the growth of the world’s second-largest economy.

The group, currently undergoing a protracted debt restructuring which has seen it offload a range of assets, said on Friday it has delayed making a decision on offshore debt restructuring from September to next month.

Trade in Evergrande’s stock was suspended for 17 months until August 28.

Moody’s on Thursday cut the outlook on China’s property sector to negative from stable, citing economic challenges it said would dampen sales despite government support.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Hui Ka Yan and The Rise and Fall of China Evergrande

China Evergrande Sinks 80% as Trading Resumes After 17 Months

China Evergrande Files Claim in US Court to Protect Its Assets

China Evergrande EV Unit Posts $10 Billion Two-Year Loss

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Real Estate

China’s Factory and Retail Sales Pick Up, But Property Still a Drag
China’s Factory and Retail Sales Pick Up, But Property Still a Drag
Jim Pollard 15 Sep 2023

