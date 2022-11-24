fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Fitch Says EVs Will Grab 35% of 2023 China Car Sales – SCMP

November 24, 2022

Fitch Ratings says new-energy vehicles will continue to see strong growth next year as more motorists ditch petrol cars. It says EVs will account for 35% of car sales on the mainland in 2023


Fitch says electric vehicles will continue to see strong growth next year and they could take over a third of all car sales.
China's BYD has become the world's leading electric vehicle company in terms of sales. Photo: BYD.

 

Fitch Ratings says new-energy vehicles will continue to see strong growth next year as more motorists ditch petrol cars, with the rating agency forecasting that electric vehicles will account for 35% of car sales on the mainland next year, up from 27% this year and 15% in 2021, a report by the South China Morning Post says.

China’s auto market is accelerating its transition to EVs and consumers’ acceptance of new energy vehicles is increasing, which spurred Fitch researchers to predict that sales of petrol cars would drop sharply, while competition among new EV brands would generate “fierce competition” among carmakers, the report said.

Read the full report: The SCMP.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China’s Tech Crackdown May Give it an Edge – The Diplomat

 

China Tech Giants Told Investments Must Be Approved

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

China Planning 'Timely RRR Cuts' to Boost Liquidity
China Planning 'Timely RRR Cuts' to Boost Liquidity
UK's Largest Chip Plant Staff Want to Keep China Owners - BBC
UK's Largest Chip Plant Staff Want to Keep China Owners - BBC
Stellantis Eyes India to Create Affordable EVs for Export
Stellantis Eyes India to Create Affordable EVs for Export
Asia Stocks Rally Boosted by Fed Easing Signs, China Stimulus
Asia Stocks Rally Boosted by Fed Easing Signs, China Stimulus
logo

Electric Vehicles

Berkshire Hathaway Sells BYD Shares Worth $80 Million
Berkshire Hathaway Sells BYD Shares Worth $80 Million
Alfie Habershon 23 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com