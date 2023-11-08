fbpx

Type to search

Energy

Fossil Fuel Nations Planning ‘Insane’ Output Hikes – Guardian

November 8, 2023

Petrostates and oil, gas and coal companies still intend to keep on making trillions of dollars a year by increasing production


Smoke rises from a factory in front of Mount Fuji in the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan. Photo: Reuters

 

The world’s leading fossil fuel producers are planning “insane” production hikes that would double the planet’s carbon budget, The Guardian reported, with India, Saudi Arabia and Russia leading the emissions charge.

The plans would lead to 460% more coal production, 83% more gas and 29% more oil in 2030 than it was possible to burn if the global temperature rise was to be kept to the internationally agreed 1.5C, the report went on.

The countries responsible for the biggest carbon emissions from planned fossil fuel production are India (coal), Saudi Arabia (oil) and Russia (coal, oil and gas). The US and Canada are also planning to be major oil producers, as is the United Arab Emirates, said the report.

Read the full story: The Guardian

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Fossil Fuel Phase-Out ‘Unrealistic’, China Climate Chief Warns

China’s Carbon Market Hampered by Fraud, ‘Weak’ Design

India Emissions See Big Fall; Jakarta World’s Most Polluted City

Fossil Fuel Companies ‘Doing Little to Meet Net Zero Goals’

Chevron to Explore Hydrogen, Carbon Capture in Central Asia

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China Carmakers Lead EV Race But Lag in Carbon Shift – SCMP
China Carmakers Lead EV Race But Lag in Carbon Shift – SCMP
Fossil Fuel Phase-Out ‘Unrealistic’, China Climate Chief Warns
Fossil Fuel Phase-Out ‘Unrealistic’, China Climate Chief Warns
India, US, Saudi, EU Sign Ports Deal To Counter China Amid G20
India, US, Saudi, EU Sign Ports Deal To Counter China Amid G20
China, US, India Face Climate Change Debt-Cost Time Bomb
China, US, India Face Climate Change Debt-Cost Time Bomb
logo

Energy

China to ‘Dominate’ Global Solar Supply Chain For Next Decade
China to ‘Dominate’ Global Solar Supply Chain For Next Decade
Vishakha Saxena 08 Nov 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com