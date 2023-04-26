fbpx

Type to search

Transport

Fully Autonomous Cars ‘Impossible’ Dream, says BYD chief – AE

April 26, 2023

The executive from China’s leading EV maker said the idea of fully automated travel was still a pipe dream


FILE PHOTO: A logo of Pony.ai is seen on a Lexus vehicle equipped with the company's autonomous driving system, which will serve as a robotaxi, in Beijing, China May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

 

Fully autonomous cars are a “basically impossible” dream, a BYD executive claimed this week, saying that “self-driving tech that’s fully separated from humans is very, very far away,” autoevolution reported.

Li Yunfei, the general manager of BYD branding and PR division, was speaking at Auto Shanghai 2023, where he said legal issues over who would be responsible if the vehicles were in autonomous mode when an incident happened and basic human distrust of automated travel also needed to be resolved.

Read the full story: autoevolution

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Pony.ai to Run Fully Driverless Robotaxis in China’s Guangzhou

Didi Global Unveils Concept Robotaxi That Picks Up Luggage

Xiaomi Testing 140 Autonomous Vehicles Across China

Geely Launches Satellites for Autonomous Vehicle Navigation

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

SK’s Yoon Hails US Tech Alliance, Vows to Evolve Supply Chain
SK’s Yoon Hails US Tech Alliance, Vows to Evolve Supply Chain
Yuan Overtakes Dollar For 1st Time in China Cross-Border Trade
Yuan Overtakes Dollar For 1st Time in China Cross-Border Trade
China to Ramp up Car Exports, Business Visas to Boost Trade
China to Ramp up Car Exports, Business Visas to Boost Trade
Pony.ai to Run Fully Driverless Robotaxis in China's Guangzhou
Pony.ai to Run Fully Driverless Robotaxis in China's Guangzhou
logo

Transport

China Plans Satellite Network for Deep Space Exploration
China Plans Satellite Network for Deep Space Exploration
Jim Pollard 26 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com