Fully Autonomous Cars ‘Impossible’ Dream, says BYD chief – AE

The executive from China’s leading EV maker said the idea of fully automated travel was still a pipe dream

Fully autonomous cars are a “basically impossible” dream, a BYD executive claimed this week, saying that “self-driving tech that’s fully separated from humans is very, very far away,” autoevolution reported.

Li Yunfei, the general manager of BYD branding and PR division, was speaking at Auto Shanghai 2023, where he said legal issues over who would be responsible if the vehicles were in autonomous mode when an incident happened and basic human distrust of automated travel also needed to be resolved.

Read the full story: autoevolution

By Sean O’Meara

