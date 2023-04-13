fbpx

Transport

Didi Global Unveils Concept Robotaxi That Picks Up Luggage

April 13, 2023

The ‘Didi Neuron’, revealed at a live-streamed event, boasts robotic arms that can help passengers pick up their bags


A Didi robotaxi concept car Didi Neuron is pictured in this handout picture released on April 13, 2023. Didi Global/Handout via REUTERS
A Didi Neuron robotaxi concept car is pictured in this handout picture released on April 13, 2023. Photo: Didi Global/Reuters

 

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global is working with domestic carmakers to develop its own robotaxis, which it hopes to put on the road by 2025.

The company revealed that it is collaborating with multiple new energy carmakers in China on developing the robotaxis as it unveiled a concept one with robotic arms it called “Didi Neuron”.

“We hope they can enter Didi’s network and provide services by 2025,” Didi Autonomous Driving COO Meng Xing said at a company event that was livestreamed.

“We hope they will be domestically produced. We hope the supply chain is controllable, and even 90% of the key components inside can be domestically produced,” he said.

 

Also on AF: China to Begin Building Moon Base With Lunar Soil by 2028

 

He also showed off the “Didi Neuron” concept car that boasts robotic arms that can help passengers pick up luggage. The blue and white vehicle had no driver’s seat, maximising space for passengers.

Didi also announced a lidar sensor and a car computing device at the event, which showcased Didi’s most significant developments for its autonomous driving plan in years as it looks to make progress after almost two years of regulatory troubles.

Didi began to develop and test autonomous driving vehicles (AV) in 2016 and its AV unit has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in investment from firms such as IDG Capital and Guotai Junan.

Didi allows users in some parts of Shanghai and the southern city of Guangzhou to hail self-driving cars through its main app. Swedish carmaker Volvo, owned by Geely, supplies Didi’s self-driving fleet.

Didi ran afoul of Chinese regulators when in 2021 it pressed ahead with a US stock listing against their wishes, sources previously told Reuters.

China’s cyberspace watchdog then launched cybersecurity investigation of the firm that forced it to take down its 25 mobile apps from app stores and suspend new user registration.

It later delisted from New York and was fined $1.2 billion over data-security breaches. In January, it was allowed to resume new user registrations.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

