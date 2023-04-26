fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Pony.ai to Run Fully Driverless Robotaxis in China’s Guangzhou

April 26, 2023

Pony.ai started driverless testing in Guangzhou in June 2021 and has accumulated nearly 200,000 fee-charging robotaxi orders globally as of this month


A robotaxi that will be operated by Pony.ai in China
California-based Pony.ai's next generation robotaxi model has obtained on-road testing licences in Beijing and Guangzhou. Image: Pony.ai / LinkedIn

 

Robotaxi startup Pony.ai said on Wednesday it had received a permit to operate fully driverless ride-hailing services in China’s Guangzhou city.

The Toyota Motor-backed startup, which has operations in China and the US, now has permits for fully driverless robotaxis in China’s capital Beijing and Guangzhou.

The vehicles will not have humans in the driving seat nor safety operator.

 

Also on AF: Hyundai, Samsung to Pour Billions in US to Make EV Batteries

 

Pony.ai started driverless testing in Guangzhou in June 2021 and has accumulated nearly 200,000 fee-charging robotaxi orders globally as of this month, the company said in a statement.

Last year, the ride hailing startup and Baidu had been granted the first licences to test fully autonomous vehicles without safety operators as a backup in Beijing. Both companies won permits for driverless taxi services in Beijing last month.

California-based Pony.ai’s next generation robotaxi model has obtained on-road testing licenses in Beijing and Guangzhou, it said, adding that robotaxi services with the model were expected to commence in the near future.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

Pony.ai, Baidu to Run Driverless Robotaxi Services in Beijing

 

Baidu Unveils Autonomous Robotaxi as GM, Ford Seek US Permits

 

Sony, Honda Reveal Prototype of ‘Intelligent’ Afeela EV

 

China’s Avic Test-Flies Autonomous Helicopter – SCMP

 

Musk’s Tesla Video Touting Self-Driving ‘Was Staged’ – Reuters

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Baidu Sues Apple, App Developers Over Ernie Bot Imposters
Baidu Sues Apple, App Developers Over Ernie Bot Imposters
Baidu Scraps Public Launch of ChatGPT-Rival Ernie Bot
Baidu Scraps Public Launch of ChatGPT-Rival Ernie Bot
'Let's Change the Subject': Baidu's Ernie Ducks Queries on Xi
'Let's Change the Subject': Baidu's Ernie Ducks Queries on Xi
Baidu Shares Jump 14% as Users Test ChatGPT-Like Ernie Bot
Baidu Shares Jump 14% as Users Test ChatGPT-Like Ernie Bot
logo

Electric Vehicles

Hyundai, Samsung to Pour Billions in US to Make EV Batteries
Hyundai, Samsung to Pour Billions in US to Make EV Batteries
Vishakha Saxena 25 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com