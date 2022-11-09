fbpx

Germany May Block Chinese Takeover of Chip Factory – DW

November 9, 2022

Germany’s Economy Minister wants to stop a Chinese investor taking over the Elmos microchip factory in Dortmund amid concern over the country’s reliance on Beijing


Germany's Economy Minister wants to block a takeover of a Dortmund chip factory by a Chinese investor.
Germany's domestic intelligence agency has also voiced fears about the $85m bid, the report said. File photo taken on Feb 25, 2022 by Florence Lo, Reuters.

 

Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck wants to stop a Chinese investor taking over the Elmos microchip factory in Dortmund amid concern over the country’s reliance on Beijing, according to a report by Deutsche Welle, which said the country’s intelligence agency was also concerned despite the fact the German firm’s technology is not state of the art.

Habeck, a Greens Party politician, has said the manufacturing of semiconductors was particularly sensitive as German automakers were hit badly last year by the global shortage of chips. The  $85-million takeover bid has come from Sweden-based Silex, which is a unit of China’s Rai MicroElectronics, the report said.

Read the full report: DW.

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

