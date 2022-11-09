Germany May Block Chinese Takeover of Chip Factory – DW

Germany’s Economy Minister wants to stop a Chinese investor taking over the Elmos microchip factory in Dortmund amid concern over the country’s reliance on Beijing

Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck wants to stop a Chinese investor taking over the Elmos microchip factory in Dortmund amid concern over the country’s reliance on Beijing, according to a report by Deutsche Welle, which said the country’s intelligence agency was also concerned despite the fact the German firm’s technology is not state of the art.

Habeck, a Greens Party politician, has said the manufacturing of semiconductors was particularly sensitive as German automakers were hit badly last year by the global shortage of chips. The $85-million takeover bid has come from Sweden-based Silex, which is a unit of China’s Rai MicroElectronics, the report said.

