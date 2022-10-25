Germany May Grant Cosco a Smaller Stake in Hamburg Port

But Germany’s economy and foreign ministries were still advising against the deal, even with the amended terms.

Germany may seek a compromise with China’s Cosco by allowing the shipping giant to take a smaller stake in a Hamburg port terminal than it originally proposed.

The new proposed deal would sell 24.9% of the terminal to Cosco, reduced from the original bid for a 35% stake made last year.

But sources say that Germany’s economy and foreign ministries are still opposed to a deal, even with the amended terms.

Germany’s ruling coalition has been split on the deal since last year, with one camp promoting the economic benefits of the sale and the other warning against business dependence on China and allowing Beijing to secure any further economic leverage.

How the coalition handles the matter is seen as a gauge of how far Germany is willing to toughen its stance on China, its top trading partner, due to concerns about being overly dependent on the increasingly assertive authoritarian country.

The sources said negotiations had not yet been finalised. The news comes a week before German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to travel to China.

Table Media reported on Monday that Cosco might agree to a deal for a smaller stake, citing sources close to the talks.

