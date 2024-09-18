fbpx

Google Set to Label AI-Generated Images in Search – TC

September 18, 2024

Auditors Deloitte are forecasting that deepfake-related losses will surge from $12.3 billion in 2023 to $40 billion in three years time


Google's logo and an AI illustration. Photo: Reuters

 

Google has pledged to begin flagging AI-generated and AI-edited images, TechCrunch reported, as advances in the tech increasingly call into question what is real and unreal online.

It’s estimated there was a 245% increase in scams involving AI-generated content from 2023 to 2024 and Deloitte predicts that deepfake-related losses will soar from $12.3 billion in 2023 to $40 billion by 2027.

The US search giant said information about AI-manipulated pictures will be disclosed in the ‘About this image’ window on Search, Google Lens and the Circle to Search feature on Android, the story went on. Google also plans to highlight AI images in YouTube.

But only images containing ‘C2PA metadata’ will be flagged as AI-manipulated. C2PA – Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity – hasn’t been widely adopted though and critics point out the metadata can still be removed or scrubbed.

Read the full story: TechCrunch

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

