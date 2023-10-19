fbpx

Google to Make Flagship Pixel 8 Smartphone in India

October 19, 2023

Alphabet-owned Google says it will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce the handset locally


The new Pixel 8 Phone is displayed in New York City, US, on October 4, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Google is to start manufacturing its smartphones in India with its flagship Pixel 8 device due out next year, as the tech giant joins the post-pandemic production shift to the world’s most populous nation.

At a Google for India event on Thursday, Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of devices and services, announced Alphabet-owned Google will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce the smartphones locally.

“India is a priority market for Pixel smartphones, and we’re committed to bringing the best of our hardware and underlying built-in software capabilities to people across the country,” Osterloh said.

 

Also on AF: More China State Firms in Share Buyback Bid to Prop Up Market

 

No details on how many smartphones will be manufactured or where factories will be located were immediately available.

Google, which runs one of the largest payment apps via Google Pay, also said on Thursday it will tie up with an Indian non-bank lender, DMI Finance, for small loans for merchants starting at 15,000 rupees ($180).

Google Pay already disburses loans via tie-ups with a number of lenders and will also introduce credit via UPI, a facility recently allowed by the central bank, in partnership with large banks.

The stronger push into lending comes at a time when demand for small personal loans in the country is soaring, prompting concern from the Indian central bank.

Google counts India as a key growth market, where most smartphones run on its Android ecosystem.

 

Google Antitrust Battles

But it also faces business and regulatory challenges there – startups and companies like Disney have legally challenged some of its in-app policies. 

Google is also fighting several antitrust battles including one related to alleged abuse of its position in the Android market.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Google’s plans to open a global fintech operations centre at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City during a virtual meeting last week with Alphabet’s Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai.

Global companies are eyeing India as their next growth driver, including Apple which is projected to account for 7% of all smartphone sales in the country from July to December, according to data from market researcher Counterpoint.

US memory chip firm Micron Technology recently announced plans to set up its first semiconductor plant in the country.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Google Changes Android System in India After Antitrust Ruling

Apple to Rev Up Production in India, Vietnam – TechCrunch

Google Fined $32m by Korean Regulator for Blocking Games

India Hits Google With $113m Fine Over Payments Breaches

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

