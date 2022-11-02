Governance Fears on China Property Firms as Auditors Quit

More than a dozen auditors have severed ties this year with Chinese property firms listed in Hong Kong, according to securities filings.

The news has raised governance concerns about debt-ridden developers, as some have failed to publish financial results.

Embattled developers including Sunac China, Shimao Group and Kaisa Group are among those whose auditors have parted ways in recent months. In many cases, firms outside the Big Four accounting firms have been roped in as replacements.

The trend, which accelerated earlier this year, has seen auditors, including top auditing firms like PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Deloitte, resigning from their roles.

It comes as the property sector, which accounts for roughly a quarter of China’s economy, has been beset by multiple headwinds after regulators have clamped down on excessive borrowing since mid-2020.

A string of debt-laden developers defaulted on their offshore bond payments starting late last year, a growing number of homebuyers have halted mortgage payments on stalled projects and pandemic restrictions have continued to undermine demand.

Analysts and the Hong Kong audit watchdog say that the growing list of auditors leaving the developers highlights transparency and governance issues, especially as many of the exits happened just ahead of result announcements.

The audit watchdog in Hong Kong, where most of the major Chinese developers are listed, said in an open letter to members last week that it had growing concerns that the audit quality may be compromised as a result of the changes close to earnings period.