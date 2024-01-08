Honda Planning $14 Billion Mega EV, Battery Plant in Canada

The Japanese auto giant is looking to increase the pace as it plays catch-up with its rivals in the shift from fossil-fuelled engines to electric

Honda Motor Co is lining up a plan to build a $13.83 billion electric vehicle mega-plant in Canada.

The project, which could also include in-house production of batteries, would be one of Honda’s largest ever investments, a Nikkei news group report said.

Honda declined to comment on the report, saying there was nothing it could disclose at this time. Japan’s second-biggest car maker has been slow to step up sales of electric vehicles.

Battery powered vehicles accounted for less than 0.5% of Honda’s worldwide sales of about 2.8 million cars over the first nine months of 2023, according to company data.

Also on AF: Apple Facing Rough Year in China as Huawei Gains Market Share

The Japanese automaker is looking at multiple potential sites for the plant, including next to an existing automobile factory in Ontario, Nikkei said, adding that Honda expects to come to a decision by the end of the year and the new plant could start as soon as 2028.

Canada’s industry minister’s office said in a statement to Reuters that reports about Honda looking to make a significant investment in Canada speaks to the quality of the country’s workforce and the strength of its industry.

“It is a testament to Canada’s growing reputation as a green supplier of choice and global EV leader,” the spokesperson said.

Honda already has plans to begin production and sales of EVs in North America in 2026, based on its new Honda e:Architecture.

The automaker, with partner LG Energy Solution, in 2022 announced Ohio as the site of a planned $4.4 billion joint-venture battery plant.

In October 2023, Honda and General Motors said they were scrapping a plan to jointly develop affordable electric vehicles, a year after they agreed to work together in a $5 billion effort to try to beat Tesla in sales.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Toyota and Honda Announce Cuts to Car Production in China

Honda and GM Drop Plan to Make Cheap Electric Vehicles

Hyundai, Honda Partner EV Rivals to Take on Tesla Supercharger

Honda Chief Backs EV Shift But Says Fuel Engines Won’t Vanish