fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Honda Planning $14 Billion Mega EV, Battery Plant in Canada

January 8, 2024

The Japanese auto giant is looking to increase the pace as it plays catch-up with its rivals in the shift from fossil-fuelled engines to electric


The Honda Motor logo is pictured at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The Honda Motor logo is pictured at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters

 

Honda Motor Co is lining up a plan to build a $13.83 billion electric vehicle mega-plant in Canada.

The project, which could also include in-house production of batteries, would be one of Honda’s largest ever investments, a Nikkei news group report said.

Honda declined to comment on the report, saying there was nothing it could disclose at this time. Japan’s second-biggest car maker has been slow to step up sales of electric vehicles.

Battery powered vehicles accounted for less than 0.5% of Honda’s worldwide sales of about 2.8 million cars over the first nine months of 2023, according to company data.

 

Also on AF: Apple Facing Rough Year in China as Huawei Gains Market Share

 

The Japanese automaker is looking at multiple potential sites for the plant, including next to an existing automobile factory in Ontario, Nikkei said, adding that Honda expects to come to a decision by the end of the year and the new plant could start as soon as 2028.

Canada’s industry minister’s office said in a statement to Reuters that reports about Honda looking to make a significant investment in Canada speaks to the quality of the country’s workforce and the strength of its industry.

“It is a testament to Canada’s growing reputation as a green supplier of choice and global EV leader,” the spokesperson said.

Honda already has plans to begin production and sales of EVs in North America in 2026, based on its new Honda e:Architecture.

The automaker, with partner LG Energy Solution, in 2022 announced Ohio as the site of a planned $4.4 billion joint-venture battery plant.

In October 2023, Honda and General Motors said they were scrapping a plan to jointly develop affordable electric vehicles, a year after they agreed to work together in a $5 billion effort to try to beat Tesla in sales.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Toyota and Honda Announce Cuts to Car Production in China

Honda and GM Drop Plan to Make Cheap Electric Vehicles

Hyundai, Honda Partner EV Rivals to Take on Tesla Supercharger

Honda Chief Backs EV Shift But Says Fuel Engines Won’t Vanish

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Smaller Profit Margins Help China's BYD Steal Tesla's EV Crown
Smaller Profit Margins Help China's BYD Steal Tesla's EV Crown
New Battery Rules Cut Nissan, Tesla EVs From US Tax Credits
New Battery Rules Cut Nissan, Tesla EVs From US Tax Credits
Toyota Hit by Double Safety Probe Blow, Shares Slump
Toyota Hit by Double Safety Probe Blow, Shares Slump
Toyota Speeds Up India Push With Third $400m Plant
Toyota Speeds Up India Push With Third $400m Plant
logo

Electric Vehicles

China Evergrande Fiasco Worsens, With Arrest of EV Unit Exec
China Evergrande Fiasco Worsens, With Arrest of EV Unit Exec
Jim Pollard 08 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com