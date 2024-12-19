fbpx

Hong Kong Gives Green Light for Four More Crypto Exchanges

December 19, 2024

Approval for four new crypto exchanges brings the total licensed virtual asset trading platforms in the city to seven.


A general view of Two International Finance Centre (IFC), HSBC headquarters and Bank of China in Hong Kong, China, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Hong Kong is seeking to bolster its standing as a global financial centre. This file Reuters image from 2022).

 

Hong Kong has moved to bolster its standing as a global centre for digital asset trading, with its securities regulator announcing approval on Wednesday for four more cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hong Kong has been promoting itself as a hub for digital assets such as crypto in a bid to maintain its long-held position as a financial centre.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission said it had granted licences to Accumulus GBA Technology (Hongkong) Co, DFX Labs Company, Hong Kong Digital Asset EX, and Thousand Whales Technology (BVI).

 

This brings the total licensed virtual asset trading platforms in the city to seven. Hong Kong previously approved three trading platforms – HashKey, OSL and HKVAX.

The introduction of new participants demonstrates Hong Kong’s long-term vision and commitment to digital assets, said Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, adding that the international race to become the world’s crypto hub has intensified as companies have flocked to other jurisdictions, such as Singapore and Dubai.

The securities watchdog said the latest approvals were under its “swift licensing process”.

In April, Hong Kong launched Asia’s first spot bitcoin and ether exchange traded funds (ETFs), following the US debut of its first spot bitcoin ETFs three months earlier. Such ETFs are products that track bitcoin prices.

Analysts have noted that increasing the number of trading platforms will help reduce crypto ETF management fees, making the ETFs more appealing.

Bitcoin has surged more than 50% since pro-crypto Donald Trump won the US presidential election on November 5. It hit a record high of more than $107,000 on Tuesday.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

