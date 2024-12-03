fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

China Hits Back at US Bans, Halts Export of Key Chip Materials

December 3, 2024

The Commerce Ministry in Beijing announced an immediate halt on Tuesday to exports of gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials to the US


China exported no gallium or germanium in August, customs data showed this week.
China has banned exports of items used in the making of computer chips, after the US imposed wide-ranging limits on exports to Chinese companies on Monday. This metals table shows gallium and germanium with a Chinese flag (Reuters).

 

China fired back on Tuesday after the Biden Administration’s latest export bans on companies in its chip sector.

The Commerce Ministry in Beijing announced an immediate halt to exports of gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials to the US, elements used in the tech sector and for ammunition.

The ministry’s order, posted in a notice on Tuesday, came a day after Washington broadened its crackdown on China’s semiconductor industry – its third in three years – curbing exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group.

 

ALSO SEE: China Chip Sector Faces a Third Wave of US Export Curbs

 

The directive, which cites safeguarding national security and interests, also requires a stricter review of end-usage for graphite “dual-use items” shipped to the United States.

The curbs strengthen enforcement of existing limits on exports of the critical minerals that Beijing announced at the beginning of last year.

But they apply specifically to the United States, in the latest escalation of trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies in the run-up to President-elect Donald Trump taking office on January 20.

“In principle, the export of gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials to the United States shall not be permitted,” the ministry said.

Experts warned in August that China’s tightening grip on exports of critical minerals needed for chipmaking could end up triggering a global shortage of semiconductors.

Beijing has, since last year, significantly cut its exports of gallium and germanium — two metals key to the production of high-speed computer chips.

China dominates the supply of both the metals, accounting for at least 60% of global germanium production and nearly 90% of the world’s gallium output.

 

  • Reuters with additional input and editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China’s Critical Minerals Blockade Risks Global Chip Shortage

China to Curb Exports of Antimony Metals, Ores, Oxides – SCMP

US Tech Firms Face ‘Death Spiral’ From New China Curbs: Lawmakers

Curbs on Chipmaking Metals ‘Just The Beginning’, China Warns

China Metal Curbs, Rare Earths Risks Fuel Hunt For Safe Sources

World’s Biggest Gallium Buyer Doubts Long China Export Ban

China’s Gallium Curbs a Headache for EV Carmakers

Western Firms Struggling to Break China’s Grip on Rare Earths

US ‘Drawing Up List of Sanctioned Advanced Chinese Chip Fabs’

China Bans Government Computers From Using Intel, AMD Chips: FT

China’s Retaliatory Bans Could Cost US Tech Giants Billions

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Trump's 100% Tariffs Warning to BRICS Rattles Asian Currencies
Trump's 100% Tariffs Warning to BRICS Rattles Asian Currencies
Vietnam to Build High-Speed North-South Rail Link - BT
Vietnam to Build High-Speed North-South Rail Link - BT
China Chip Sector Faces a Third Wave of US Export Curbs
China Chip Sector Faces a Third Wave of US Export Curbs
Saudi, Oil Producing States Block Hopes for UN Plastics Treaty
Saudi, Oil Producing States Block Hopes for UN Plastics Treaty
logo

China-US Economic Ties

Chinese Ship Suspected of Dragging Anchor to Cut Baltic Cables
Chinese Ship Suspected of Dragging Anchor to Cut Baltic Cables
Jim Pollard 29 Nov 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com