Hong Kong Threatens to Boycott Google Over Anthem Row – SCMP

December 17, 2022

“I think as an internationally leading search engine, isn’t your first responsibility providing correct information?” Hong Kong’s Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing said


Google's logo appears outside its office in Hong Kong
Hong Kong's Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing said the Chinese national anthem must appear for the top search result for certain key words instead of the 2019 anti-government protests

 

A senior Hong Kong official said on Saturday that the city will not buy adverts on Google’s search engine over a national anthem dispute, South China Morning Post reported.

“The reasons they gave us are unreasonable,” he said. “I think as an internationally leading search engine, isn’t your first responsibility providing correct information?”

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

