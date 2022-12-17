Hong Kong Threatens to Boycott Google Over Anthem Row – SCMP

“I think as an internationally leading search engine, isn’t your first responsibility providing correct information?” Hong Kong’s Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing said

A senior Hong Kong official said on Saturday that the city will not buy adverts on Google’s search engine over a national anthem dispute, South China Morning Post reported.

Hong Kong’s Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing said the Chinese national anthem must appear for the top search result for certain key words instead of the 2019 anti-government protests, said the report.

“The reasons they gave us are unreasonable,” he said. “I think as an internationally leading search engine, isn’t your first responsibility providing correct information?”

