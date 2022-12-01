Hong Kongers Line up for BioNTech Omicron Vaccines – SCMP

Hong Kong residents can now receive the German-made bivalent shots to protect them against the original coronavirus plus the latest Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5

Hong Kong residents can now receive the German-made bivalent shots to protect them against the original coronavirus plus the latest Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, according to a report by the South China Morning Post said on Thursday.

“BioNTech’s second-generation vaccine contains a bivalent formulation, meaning it is based on two virus strains – the original type, as well as BA.4 and BA.5, the current dominant subvariants in Hong Kong,” it said, adding that 584,645 residents had now received their fourth jab of either BioNTech or Sinovac.

