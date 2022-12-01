fbpx

Hong Kongers Line up for BioNTech Omicron Vaccines – SCMP

December 1, 2022

Hong Kong residents can now receive the German-made bivalent shots to protect them against the original coronavirus plus the latest Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, according to a report by the South China Morning Post said on Thursday.
China's Politburo has eased some of the country's stringent Covid restrictions, spurring a jump in local stock markets. A boy is tested for Covid in China. Reuters file photo.

 

“BioNTech’s second-generation vaccine contains a bivalent formulation, meaning it is based on two virus strains – the original type, as well as BA.4 and BA.5, the current dominant subvariants in Hong Kong,” it said, adding that 584,645 residents had now received their fourth jab of either BioNTech or Sinovac.

Read the full report: SCMP.

 

China Softens its Warnings on Severity of Covid-19 After Protests

 

China Gambles on Graphene to Win the Global Microchip War

 

China Factory, Service Sectors Drop to Seven Month Lows

 

Covid Concerns Add to Apple’s Need to Diversify Out of China

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

