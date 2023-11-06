Huawei, Tencent Lead China Cybersecurity Patents Push – Nikkei

Patent applications filed by Chinese companies have surged in the last five years since the US began its tech curbs campaign

The majority of global cybersecurity patents now belong to Chinese tech giants such as Huawei and Tencent, Nikkei Asia reported, as the country’s firms continue to push hard to develop their own technological breakthroughs amid the ongoing trade war with the US.

Six of the top 10 global patent holdings in the sector were in Chinese hands as of August, the report went on, with Ant Group and Alibaba also featuring in the rankings which were led by US giant IBM.

IBM head the rankings with 6,363 patents. Huawei Technologies came in second with 5,735 patents and Tencent Holdings placed third with 4,803. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase in filings by Chinese firms, especially since 2018,” said Hiroko Osaka, head of marketing in Asia for LexisNexis Japan’s intellectual property department.

Read the full story: Nikkei Asia

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

China Joins US, EU in Vow to Tackle ‘Catastrophic’ AI Harm Risk

Huawei’s China Smartphone Sales Soar, Closes Gap on Apple

Big Tech Exaggerating AI’s Threat to Humanity, Expert Says

China’s Tencent Signals ‘Hunyuan’ AI Chatbot Launch