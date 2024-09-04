fbpx

Type to search

AI

Humans Defeat AI Model in Document Summary Test – Crikey

September 4, 2024

Australian trial concludes humans still have the edge on artificial intelligence when it comes to summarising reports


AI hand and human hand.
This illustration shows an imagined AI hand and human hand. Image: Freepix; edited by Aarushi Agrawal

 

Humans are still better at summarising documents than artificial intelligence, an Australian government trial has concluded, despite the global hype around the technology, Crikey reported.

In a test conducted by Amazon for Australia’s corporate regulator, the Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), it was found that humans outperformed the AI model used, the Australian news site story continued.

The test involved testing generative AI models before selecting one to look at and summarise five submissions from a parliamentary inquiry into audit and consultancy firms, the report went on. At the same time 10 ASIC staff were also given the same task, with judges overwhelmingly ruling that the human summaries beat their AI competitors on every criteria.

“This finding also supports the view that GenAI should be positioned as a tool to augment and not replace human tasks,” the report concluded.

Read the full story: Crikey

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Spotlight on Big Tech’s Power and Water Use Amid AI Surge

Asian Superpowers’ Rise in Critical Tech Research Ranking: ASPI

Study Suggests Ways to Overcome High Failure Rate in AI Projects

Chinese Tech Giants Pouring Cash Into AI Processors – FT

China, Tesla Pour Funds Into Assembly Line Robot Workers

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Nikkei Nosedives on Tech Sell-Off, US Fears Weigh on Hang Seng
Nikkei Nosedives on Tech Sell-Off, US Fears Weigh on Hang Seng
Call for US Product Safety Probe of Items Sold on Shein, Temu
Call for US Product Safety Probe of Items Sold on Shein, Temu
China Behind Online US Election Propaganda Campaign: Researchers
China Behind Online US Election Propaganda Campaign: Researchers
EU Moves to Cut Off Chinese Firms From Hydrogen Subsidies
EU Moves to Cut Off Chinese Firms From Hydrogen Subsidies
logo

AI

China Likely to Spend $50 Billion on Chip Equipment This Year
China Likely to Spend $50 Billion on Chip Equipment This Year
Vishakha Saxena 03 Sep 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com