Hyundai to Keep Buttons Amid Touchscreen Safety Fears – Drive

“When you’re driving, when it’s a hard key, it’s easy to sense and feel it,” said Sang Yup Lee, Hyundai’s head of design

Korean auto giant Hyundai has pledged to retain real physical buttons in its vehicles amid safety concerns over touchscreen use by drivers, The Drive reported.

Sang Yup Lee, Hyundai’s head of design, reiterated the company’s commitment to buttons at the introduction of the new Hyundai Kona but did admit things could change in future, the report went on, when autonomous driving becomes mainstream allowing more reliance on touch controls.

Read the full story: The Drive

By Sean O’Meara

