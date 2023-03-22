fbpx

Type to search

Transport

Hyundai to Keep Buttons Amid Touchscreen Safety Fears – Drive

March 22, 2023

“When you’re driving, when it’s a hard key, it’s easy to sense and feel it,” said Sang Yup Lee, Hyundai’s head of design


A Hyundai Motor booth is seen near the Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza in Pyeongchang
The Korean automaker's decision is rooted in safety concerns. Photo: Reuters

 

Korean auto giant Hyundai has pledged to retain real physical buttons in its vehicles amid safety concerns over touchscreen use by drivers, The Drive reported.

Sang Yup Lee, Hyundai’s head of design, reiterated the company’s commitment to buttons at the introduction of the new Hyundai Kona but did admit things could change in future, the report went on, when autonomous driving becomes mainstream allowing more reliance on touch controls.

Read the full story: The Drive

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Hyundai, SK Team up to Build New US EV Battery Plant

US Regulator Hits Hyundai with $19.2 Million Fine

Hyundai Hopes to Challenge Tesla EVs With Ioniq 6 Sedan

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

South Korea Says New US Rules Won't Shut Its China Chip Plants
South Korea Says New US Rules Won't Shut Its China Chip Plants
India Approves $968 Million Investment From Foxconn Unit
India Approves $968 Million Investment From Foxconn Unit
TikTok CEO to Tell US Lawmakers: ‘We’ve Never Shared Data’
TikTok CEO to Tell US Lawmakers: ‘We’ve Never Shared Data’
Asia Stocks Advance as Banking Fears Ease But Fed Meet Looms
Asia Stocks Advance as Banking Fears Ease But Fed Meet Looms
logo

Transport

BYD Cuts Production at Two China Plants as EV Demand Weakens
BYD Cuts Production at Two China Plants as EV Demand Weakens
Vishakha Saxena 21 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com