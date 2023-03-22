Hyundai to Keep Buttons Amid Touchscreen Safety Fears – Drive

Korean auto giant Hyundai has pledged to retain real physical buttons in its vehicles amid safety concerns over touchscreen use by drivers, The Drive reported.
Sang Yup Lee, Hyundai’s head of design, reiterated the company’s commitment to buttons at the introduction of the new Hyundai Kona but did admit things could change in future, the report went on, when autonomous driving becomes mainstream allowing more reliance on touch controls.
- By Sean O’Meara
