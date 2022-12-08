Hyundai, SK Team up to Build New US EV Battery Plant

The firms aim to begin operations in 2025 and the joint plan will see $4-5 billion of investment in the factory

Korea’s auto giant Hyundai and SK Innovation’s battery unit are to build a new car battery factory in the US state of Georgia.

The manufacturing plant in the southeast of the country will supply the Korean automaker’s US assembly plants.

Hyundai Motor Group and SK On, the lithium-ion battery subsidiary branch of SK Innovation, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a new EV battery manufacturing facility with details of the partnership still in development, the companies said.

The companies aim to begin operations in 2025 and said “stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment” in Georgia’s Bartow County.

Hyundai separately broke ground in October on a $5.54 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia’s Bryan County.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

