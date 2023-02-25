fbpx

IMF Chief Floats Crypto Ban Amid Debt Restructuring Talks

February 25, 2023

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in India, Kristalina Georgieva warned of the stability risks of privately issued cryptocurrencies


IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said banning private cryptocurrencies should be considered as an option in debt talks.

 

The International Monetary Fund’s chief says a crypto ban should be on the table in debt restructuring talks with indebted nations, amid fears of the potential disruptive impact of private digital currencies on world markets.

The ban plan comes with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan seeking urgent IMF funds as pressure increases on lenders like China to accept losses on their loans.

Speaking on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 meeting taking place in Bengaluru, India, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva suggested banning private cryptocurrencies should be an option.

“We have to differentiate between central bank digital currencies that are backed by the state and stable coins, and crypto assets that are privately issued,” Georgieva said.

 

Also on AF: Chinese Firm in Talks to Sell Military Drones to Russia: Report

 

“There has to be very strong push for regulation… if regulation fails, if you’re slow to do it, then we should not take off the table banning those assets, because they may create financial stability risk.”

China, the world’s largest bilateral creditor, urged G20 nations on Friday to conduct a fair, objective and in-depth analysis of the causes of global debt issues as clamour grows for lenders to take a large haircut on loans.

“On debt restructuring, while there are still some disagreements, we now have the global sovereign debt roundtable with consideration of all public and private creditors,” Georgieva told reporters after the roundtable she co-chaired with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“We just finished a session in which it was clear that there is a commitment to bridge differences for the benefit of countries.”

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

