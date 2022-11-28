Imprisoned Chinese Gene Scientist Sets Up New Lab – Pandaily

He had been imprisoned on a three-year sentence for creating the world’s first genetically-edited babies, Pandaily said

Chinese scientist He Jiankui has set up a new lab in Beijing after being released from prison earlier this year, Pandaily reported, adding that He had been imprisoned for a three-year term for creating the world’s first genetically-edited babies.

He plans to use his new lab to research gene therapy for rare genetic diseases with treatment for less than 100,000 yuan ($13,884) and affordable to patients, the report said.

Read the full report: Pandaily

SEE MORE: