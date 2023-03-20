India Cuts Internet Access for 27m in Sikh Fugitive Hunt – WP

Indian officials shut down the internet in Punjab as they hunted a renegade preacher, a leading figure in an outlawed separatist movement

Indian authorities cut internet access for 27 million people in the state of Punjab in a bid to capture a Sikh separatist, the Washington Post reported.

The statewide switch-off on Sunday, which followed a similar plug-pulling on Saturday, was part of an operation to arrest fugitive Amritpal Singh, a 30-year-old preacher who is part of a separatist movement seeking to establish a sovereign state in Punjab called Khalistan for followers of the Sikh religion, the report went on.

By Sean O’Meara

