India Leaps Hong Kong in World’s Top Stock Market List – CNBC

India’s Nifty 50 index has rallied nearly 16% so far this year while Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index has dived 17%

India’s stock market has leapt Hong Kong’s in terms of value to become the seventh largest in the world, CNBC reported, as the country’s relentless economic rise continues.

As of the end of November, the total market capitalisation of the National Stock Exchange of India was $3.989 trillion, compared with Hong Kong’s $3.984 trillion, according to data from the World Federation of Exchanges.

India has been the Asia-Pacific region’s star performer this year, with increased liquidity, more domestic participation and falling US Treasury yields all boosting the country’s stock markets.

By Sean O’Meara

