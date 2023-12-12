fbpx

India

India Leaps Hong Kong in World’s Top Stock Market List – CNBC

December 12, 2023

India’s Nifty 50 index has rallied nearly 16% so far this year while Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index has dived 17%


People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, India. Photo: Reuters

 

India’s stock market has leapt Hong Kong’s in terms of value to become the seventh largest in the world, CNBC reported, as the country’s relentless economic rise continues.

As of the end of November, the total market capitalisation of the National Stock Exchange of India was $3.989 trillion, compared with Hong Kong’s $3.984 trillion, according to data from the World Federation of Exchanges.

India has been the Asia-Pacific region’s star performer this year, with increased liquidity, more domestic participation and falling US Treasury yields all boosting the country’s stock markets.

Read the full story: CNBC

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

December Highs Take India’s Market Cap to Record $4.2 Trillion

India on Track to be World’s No3 Economy by 2030 – Firstpost

India to Overtake China to Become Global IPO Leader

Growing Interest in Indian Drug Makers Amid ‘China De-Risking’

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

India

December Highs Take India’s Market Cap to Record $4.2 Trillion
December Highs Take India’s Market Cap to Record $4.2 Trillion
Vishakha Saxena 06 Dec 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
