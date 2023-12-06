fbpx

India on Track to be World’s No3 Economy by 2030 – Firstpost

December 6, 2023

S&P Global Ratings predict India will be just behind the US and China in seven years time thanks to a booming digital sector


People shop in a crowded market Kolkata, India, on January 6, 2022. File photo: Reuters.
People shop in a crowded market Kolkata, India, on January 6, 2022. File photo: Reuters.

 

India is forecast to be the world’s third largest economy by the end of the decade, overtaking Japan and Germany, Indian news website Firstpost reported.

S&P Global Ratings’ Global Credit Outlook 2024 report predicts that India will be the fastest growing major economy in the next three years, the story went on, and comes just days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said India will be a $5 trillion economy in only five years time.

S&P said a booming domestic digital market looks set to fuel an expansion in India’s high-growth start-up ecosystem during the next decade, especially in financial and consumer technology.

Read the full story: Firstpost

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

India

