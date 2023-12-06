India on Track to be World’s No3 Economy by 2030 – Firstpost

S&P Global Ratings predict India will be just behind the US and China in seven years time thanks to a booming digital sector

India is forecast to be the world’s third largest economy by the end of the decade, overtaking Japan and Germany, Indian news website Firstpost reported.

S&P Global Ratings’ Global Credit Outlook 2024 report predicts that India will be the fastest growing major economy in the next three years, the story went on, and comes just days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said India will be a $5 trillion economy in only five years time.

S&P said a booming domestic digital market looks set to fuel an expansion in India’s high-growth start-up ecosystem during the next decade, especially in financial and consumer technology.

