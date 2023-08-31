fbpx

India, Malaysia Raise Alarm Over China Map ‘Land Grab’ – AP

August 31, 2023

New Delhi and Kuala Lumpur have protested after a newly published map included disputed areas within China’s borders


Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi. Photo: AP

 

India and Malaysia have raised the alarm over what they say is a land grab by China after it published a new map laying claim to a number of disputed territories, AP reported.

A latest version of a Chinese map released on the Ministry of Natural Resources website clearly shows Arunachal Pradesh and the Doklam Plateau, over which New Delhi and Beijing have feuded, included within Chinese borders, along with Aksai Chin in the western section that China controls but India still claims. China also laid claim to maritime areas near Borneo island which Malaysia claims as its own, the report went on.

Read the full story: Associated Press

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Satellite Images Reveal Chinese Airstrip on Disputed Island – AP

China Firm Nabs Solomon Islands Port Deal as US Watches On

China Steps Up Construction on Disputed Bhutan Frontier

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

