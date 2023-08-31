India, Malaysia Raise Alarm Over China Map ‘Land Grab’ – AP

India and Malaysia have raised the alarm over what they say is a land grab by China after it published a new map laying claim to a number of disputed territories, AP reported.

A latest version of a Chinese map released on the Ministry of Natural Resources website clearly shows Arunachal Pradesh and the Doklam Plateau, over which New Delhi and Beijing have feuded, included within Chinese borders, along with Aksai Chin in the western section that China controls but India still claims. China also laid claim to maritime areas near Borneo island which Malaysia claims as its own, the report went on.

Read the full story: Associated Press

By Sean O’Meara

