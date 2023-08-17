Satellite Images Reveal Chinese Airstrip on Disputed Island – AP

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC show construction on an airstrip on Triton Island estimated to be 600 metres long

China has been accused of building an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island that is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, according to satellite photos analysed by The Associated Press, as territorial tensions continue to escalate in the region.

The work on Triton island in the Paracel group is similar to projects spotted underway on seven man-made islands in the Spratly group to the east, which have been equipped with airstrips, docks and military systems, the report went on. Experts say the Triton runway appears long enough to accommodate turboprop aircraft and drones, but not fighter jets or bombers.

