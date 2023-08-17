fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Satellite Images Reveal Chinese Airstrip on Disputed Island – AP

August 17, 2023

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC show construction on an airstrip on Triton Island estimated to be 600 metres long


This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows Triton Island in the South China Sea on August 15, 2023, with what appears to be an under-construction airstrip. Planet Labs PBC/AP
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows Triton Island in the South China Sea on August 15, 2023, with what appears to be an under-construction airstrip. Planet Labs PBC/AP

 

China has been accused of building an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island that is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, according to satellite photos analysed by The Associated Press, as territorial tensions continue to escalate in the region.

The work on Triton island in the Paracel group is similar to projects spotted underway on seven man-made islands in the Spratly group to the east, which have been equipped with airstrips, docks and military systems, the report went on. Experts say the Triton runway appears long enough to accommodate turboprop aircraft and drones, but not fighter jets or bombers.

Read the full story: Associated Press

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China Firm Nabs Solomon Islands Port Deal as US Watches On

Photos Emerge of China’s Military Bases on Artificial Islands

Pacific Islands Fail to Agree on Regional Deal With China

China and Australia Make Rival Bids to Woo Pacific Island Nations

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Investors Dump Private China Firms, Embrace 'Common Prosperity'
Investors Dump Private China Firms, Embrace 'Common Prosperity'
Hang Seng Flat, Nikkei Dips on China Woes, US Rate Fears
Hang Seng Flat, Nikkei Dips on China Woes, US Rate Fears
Struggling Chinese Asset Manager Zhongzhi Looking at Debt Rejig
Struggling Chinese Asset Manager Zhongzhi Looking at Debt Rejig
China’s CATL Unveils Game-Changing Fast-Charging LFP Battery
China’s CATL Unveils Game-Changing Fast-Charging LFP Battery
logo

Southeast Asia

Hedge Funds Dump China Stocks Over Property, US Tech War Worry
Hedge Funds Dump China Stocks Over Property, US Tech War Worry
Vishakha Saxena 16 Aug 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com