Electric Vehicles

India Not Keen To Green-Light BYD’s $1bn EV Investment – ToI

July 17, 2023

India is concerned that tie-ups like the one proposed by BYD are “controlled by the foreign partner” and reduce the partnering Indian company to a “dummy entity”


The BYD HAN EV is displayed during an exhibition test drive
BYD had proposed to invest $1 billion in India to develop electric vehicles, batteries and charging stations in partnership with a local company. Photo: Reuters

 

Indian authorities are sceptical about Chinese carmaker BYD’s plan to invest $1billion to develop electric vehicles and batteries in the country, in partnership with a local company, due to security concerns and the Narendra Modi-led government’s stance on keeping Chinese companies out of the country, according to report by the Times of India.

India is concerned that tie-ups like the one proposed by BYD are “heavily weighed and controlled by the foreign partner” and reduce the partnering Indian company to a “dummy entity”, the report said. India has been ramping up scrutiny of Chinese firms in the country and has previously formed an inter-ministerial panel, led by the interior ministry, to oversee any cross-border investments.

Read the full report: Times of India

 

Also read:

India Rejects China Car Firm Great Wall’s Bid to Buy GM Plant

India to ‘Urgently’ Ban China-Linked Betting and Loan Apps

China’s Xiaomi to Protect Interests After Assets Freeze in India

India Exposes Fraudulent Shell Companies With China Links

China Telco Giant Vivo Accused of $280m India Tax Evasion

India Blocks Korean Game Amid Concern on China Data-Sharing

India’s Tweaked Telecom Rules Seen Blocking China’s Huawei, ZTE

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

