India to ‘Urgently’ Ban China-Linked Betting and Loan Apps

February 6, 2023

The Ministry of Home Affairs recommended India’s IT ministry ban and block the apps by the coming week


An illustration depicting China's flag and blocked app
Since the start of political tension with China in 2020 following a border clash, India has banned hundreds of popular Chinese apps. File photo

 

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has begun a process to ban and block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps with links to China, a state broadcaster said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recommended MeitY ban and block the apps by the coming week under Section 69 of India’s IT law, the report said.

The IT law allows the government to block public access to content in the interest of national security, among other reasons. Orders issued under the section are generally confidential in nature.

 

Also on AF: Indian Market Regulator Seen Seeking Details on Foreign Investors

 

The apps are being banned for “misleading customers into taking big debts” and over concerns that they could promote Chinese spying and propaganda, TechCrunch reported.

MeitY and the Ministry of Home Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The news arm of India’s state broadcaster Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform posted the development on Twitter.

 

 

Since tensions with China ramped up in 2020 following a border clash, India has banned hundreds of popular Chinese apps in the country including TikTok and WeChat Messenger.

India last year blocked access to several China-linked mobile apps, including Sea’s Free Fire and Korean Game BattleGrounds Mobile India, citing security concerns. China responded by expressing concerns over bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

India’s China-Linked App Ban Helps Own Tech Sector Flourish – SCMP

Google Changes Android System in India After Antitrust Ruling

India, US Partner on Chips, AI and Arms to Take on China

India’s TikTok Ban ‘Incredibly Important’: US FCC – TechCrunch

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

Funding Doubled for India's EV Sector in 2022 – B Standard
China Complains Over US 'Attack' Amid News of More Spy Balloons
Japan Eyeing Amamiya as Next BOJ Governor, Nikkei Says
Asia Stocks Slip on Rate Hike Fears But Weak Yen Lifts Nikkei
Foxconn Sales Soar as iPhone Contractor Emerges From Covid
Foxconn Sales Soar as iPhone Contractor Emerges From Covid
Sean O'Meara 05 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
