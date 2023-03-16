fbpx

India Plans Semiconductor Fab as Tech Shifts From China – PTI

March 16, 2023

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said there’s an ‘ecosystem shift’ to the country as he revealed plans to develop India’s chip sector


Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken on February 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters

 

India is poised to announce its first semiconductor fab as it looks to build its own chip industry over the next three to four years, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported, with the country looking to benefit from tech’s shift away from China.

Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw told a business summit that India already produces 99% of the mobile phones used in the country and is now aiming for the same dominance in chips, the report went on.

Read the full story: Press Trust of India

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

