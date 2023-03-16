India Plans Semiconductor Fab as Tech Shifts From China – PTI

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said there’s an ‘ecosystem shift’ to the country as he revealed plans to develop India’s chip sector

India is poised to announce its first semiconductor fab as it looks to build its own chip industry over the next three to four years, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported, with the country looking to benefit from tech’s shift away from China.

Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw told a business summit that India already produces 99% of the mobile phones used in the country and is now aiming for the same dominance in chips, the report went on.

By Sean O’Meara

