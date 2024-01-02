India the World Leader in Internet Shutdowns in 2023 – Print

One switch-off in the northestern state of Manipur lasted for more than 200 days following communal clashes in May

India led the world last year by shutting down its internet more times than any other country at an estimated cost of around $2.8 billion to its economy, The Print reported.

The Internet Society Pulse’s NetLoss Calculator estimates the impact of net shutdowns on “a range of economic, social, and other outcomes” and put the risk of shutdowns in India at 16.2%, one of the highest globally last year.

According to data produced by Top10VPN.com, the report went on, in 2023, India suffered direct losses of $481.6 million with 6,000 plus hours of internet shutdowns affecting 56.7 million people.

Read the full story: The Print

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

India Leads World in Internet Shutdowns for Fifth Year in a Row

India Must Regulate Internet Shutdowns, Say Tech Giants

US, S Korea, Japan Team Up to Confront N Korea Cyber Threat