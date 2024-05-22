News is Disappearing as Web Content is Deleted – Independent

A research centre report revealed 38% of the web pages that existed in 2013 have now been lost because they’ve been moved or binned

Online content is disappearing, a new study has revealed, as huge numbers of web pages are deleted or moved, The Independent reported.

The study said 38% of the web pages that existed in 2013 have now been lost, the UK news site story continued, and even newer pages are disappearing too with 8% of pages that existed in 2023 now no longer available.

The Pew Research Center report said content tends to disappear when pages are moved or scratched, rather than entire websites being pulled.

But, it went on, it still means vast amounts of news and reference content is disappearing with about 23% of news pages including at least one broken link, and 21% of government websites and 54% of Wikipedia pages including a link that no longer exists.

By Sean O’Meara

