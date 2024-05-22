fbpx

News is Disappearing as Web Content is Deleted – Independent

May 22, 2024

A research centre report revealed 38% of the web pages that existed in 2013 have now been lost because they’ve been moved or binned


The keyboard and applications on an Apple MacBook Pro are shown at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California. Photo: Reuters

 

Online content is disappearing, a new study has revealed, as huge numbers of web pages are deleted or moved, The Independent reported.

The study said 38% of the web pages that existed in 2013 have now been lost, the UK news site story continued, and even newer pages are disappearing too with 8% of pages that existed in 2023 now no longer available.

The Pew Research Center report said content tends to disappear when pages are moved or scratched, rather than entire websites being pulled.

But, it went on, it still means vast amounts of news and reference content is disappearing with about 23% of news pages including at least one broken link, and 21% of government websites and 54% of Wikipedia pages including a link that no longer exists.

Read the full story: The Independent

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

SpaceX’s Talks With Vietnam Over Starlink Internet Hit a Snag

India the World Leader in Internet Shutdowns in 2023 – Print

China Claims Fastest Internet Link: 1.2 Terabits a Second – SCMP

Taiwan Says Chinese Ships Severed Island’s Internet Cables – AP

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Google, Meta, Microsoft, Others Agree on AI ‘Red Lines’
Google, Meta, Microsoft, Others Agree on AI ‘Red Lines’
Sean O'Meara 21 May 2024

