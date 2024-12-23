India to Enforce Energy Storage for Solar, Wind Projects – PV

MNRE official says renewable energy projects will soon have to include storage capacity for 10% of their power output, as they do in China

India looks likely to require battery storage for future wind and solar energy projects – as China does.

Prashant Kumar Singh, secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said the government is planning to introduce an initial requirement that 10% of a renewable energy plant’s capacity for storage, but said that level could be increased over time, according to a report by PV Mag.

Singh made this remark at the 21st Global MSME Business Summit organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry, it said, adding that the move aims to address the intermittency of the fast-growing share of clean energy in India’s electricity sector – to ensure an around-the-clock supply.

Singh said recent tenders in India combining solar, wind and battery storage had shown competitive rates, outperforming coal-fired power plants.

“Now, with falling battery storage prices, it makes sense to move ahead and not to have any standalone solar or wind plants… depending on price trends, the mandate can go up to 30-40%,” he was quoted as saying by local media, it said.

The move would follow a similar move by China two years ago, when many provinces implemented policies that required renewable energy projects to include energy storage before they could be approved and connected to the grid. Over 20 provinces now require mandatory storage of 20% of energy generated at these projects.

