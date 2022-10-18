India Tops China as Source of Most Students in US – Nikkei

US student visas issued to Indian nationals soared by 60% from October 2021 to July 2022, while visas issued to Chinese nationals plunged by 30%

India surpassed China as the top country for international students in the United States as geopolitical relations between Beijing and Washington negate enrollments and hinder academic exchanges, Nikkei Asia reported.

The US issued around 56,000 student visas to Chinese nationals from October 2021 to July this year, said the report, a 30% drop off from 80,000 the year before. Indian students received 100,000 in the same period, it added, a 60% jump from a year earlier.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia

