fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

India Tops China as Source of Most Students in US – Nikkei

October 18, 2022

US student visas issued to Indian nationals soared by 60% from October 2021 to July 2022, while visas issued to Chinese nationals plunged by 30%


The latest intake of students in the US has seen Indians outnumber Chinese students by nearly two to one.
The US issued about 56,000 student visas to Chinese nationals in the 10 months to July this year, while Indian students received 100,000 in the same period. AFP file photo.

 

India surpassed China as the top country for international students in the United States as geopolitical relations between Beijing and Washington negate enrollments and hinder academic exchanges, Nikkei Asia reported.

The US issued around 56,000 student visas to Chinese nationals from October 2021 to July this year, said the report, a 30% drop off from 80,000 the year before. Indian students received 100,000 in the same period, it added, a 60% jump from a year earlier.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia

 

 

Read more:

China’s Chip Industry Struggling to Draw New Students – SCMP

MediaTek Teams Up with US University on Chip Design Centre

Beijing to Ban All Pre-School Tutoring Apps

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

China Military Recruiting Former British Air Force Pilots
China Military Recruiting Former British Air Force Pilots
Japan Repeats Readiness to Back Yen as it Hits 32-Year Low
Japan Repeats Readiness to Back Yen as it Hits 32-Year Low
India, Russia Hope to Bag $5bn From Cruise Missile Sales
India, Russia Hope to Bag $5bn From Cruise Missile Sales
Cisco Gear Sent to Russia via China, Other States - MarketWatch
Cisco Gear Sent to Russia via China, Other States - MarketWatch
logo

China-US Economic Ties

Apple Defers Plan to Use China’s YMTC Chips – Nikkei
Apple Defers Plan to Use China’s YMTC Chips – Nikkei
Jim Pollard 17 Oct 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com