fbpx

Type to search

India

Indian Bank Rushes to Calm Users After Name Confusion With SVB

March 14, 2023

Over the weekend, India’s SVC Bank rushed to calm panicked depositors after they mistook it for the California based Silicon Valley Bank


A branch of The Shamrao Vithal Co-op. Bank Ltd. (SVC) is seen at a market in New Delhi, India
A branch of The Shamrao Vithal Co-op. Bank Ltd. (SVC) is seen at a market in New Delhi, India. Photo: Reuters

 

A little-known Indian bank found itself caught up in the chaos that followed the sudden collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) — because of a similarity in names.

Over the weekend, India’s SVC Co-operative Bank (SVC Bank) rushed to calm panicked depositors after they mistook it for the California based start-up funder.

One user asked SVC about “rumours about bank default”, tagging the bank on Twitter. The Indian lender responded: “You have got the Twitter handle wrong.”

 

Also on AF: China Firms Rush To Distance Themselves From SVB Collapse

 

The 116-year old bank also posted a statement on Twitter in an attempt to assuage user concerns over its financial health.

“We request our members, customers and other stakeholders not to pay attention to baseless rumours and mischief-mongering … insinuating similarities in brand names,” SVC said in the statement.

 

 

The bank also sent text messages in English and local Marathi language to its customers in Mumbai saying it has no relation to the collapsed SVB.

SVC, which has 198 branches across India, held total deposits of $2.23 billion in 2021-22. The statement said SVC has “robust and strong fundamentals”.

 

‘Social media rumours’

Sachin Mane, branch manager at one of SVC’s branches near India’s financial capital Mumbai told Reuters on Monday the lender acted as there were rumours circulating on social media about the bank’s financial health.

“There were a few queries from customers but it mostly came from social media rumours … We wanted to communicate before lot of people started asking or before it became a big issue,” said Mane.

“It’s just confusion.”

California banking regulators shut down SVB on Friday after a run on the lender, which had $209 billion in assets at the end of 2022, with depositors pulling out as much as $42 billion on a single day, rendering it insolvent.

There were no scenes of panic at two SVC branches in Mumbai suburbs that Reuters visited on Monday, with account holders carrying on usual banking activities.

One account holder showed Reuters a text message he received from SVC which asked them to not believe any rumours.

“SVC Co-operative Bank Ltd. has no relation with Silicon Valley Bank in California,” it stated.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Chinese Start-Ups Hunt for ‘Friendly’ Banks to Park SVB Funds

Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Adds to China Investors’ Woes

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Chinese Start-Ups Hunt for 'Friendly' Banks to Park SVB Funds
Chinese Start-Ups Hunt for 'Friendly' Banks to Park SVB Funds
China Firms Rush To Distance Themselves From SVB Collapse
China Firms Rush To Distance Themselves From SVB Collapse
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Adds to China Investors' Woes
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Adds to China Investors' Woes
Apple, Foxconn Spur Landmark Labour Reforms in Indian State
Apple, Foxconn Spur Landmark Labour Reforms in Indian State
logo

India

India Territory to Auction 5.9 Million Tonne Lithium Reserve
India Territory to Auction 5.9 Million Tonne Lithium Reserve
Sean O'Meara 13 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com