fbpx

Type to search

India

India’s US Exports Jump 22%, Easing Pressure to Reach Tariff Deal

December 16, 2025

Robust shipments have tempered fears of a prolonged tariff-led slump after trade talks between the two nations fell apart and Trump doubled duties on Indian goods to 50%


A man holds the flags of India and the US while people take part in an India Day Parade in New York (Reuters image from August 2015).

 

India’s exports to the United States jumped in November in defiance of US President Donald Trump’s steep tariffs, easing pressure on New Delhi to strike a quick deal with Washington.

Shipments to the US rose more than 22% in November from a year earlier, outpacing India’s overall export growth of more than 19%.

The country’s total goods exports to the US stood at $38.13 billion, government trade data released on Monday showed. Goods exports were the highest for any November in a decade.

 

Also on AF: ‘Shadow Banks’ Now Own Over Half of Global Assets, FSB Says

 

Robust shipments have tempered fears of a prolonged tariff-led slump after trade talks between the two nations fell apart and Trump doubled duties on Indian goods to 50% in late August, the highest in the world. The hike included a 25% levy that was in retaliation for India’s purchases of Russian oil.

The move had initially hit exports and pushed the rupee to a record low as investors awaited progress in trade negotiations. Exports to the US had fallen nearly 9% year-on-year in October after touching a record low in September.

Analysts said November’s export recovery, coupled with India’s strong domestic economy, reduces the urgency for New Delhi to make concessions in talks with Washington.

“After the recovery in US exports despite no tariff relief, India now has the leverage to press for a tariff cut to 25% from 50%, especially after sharply reducing Russian crude imports,” said Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative.

Economists cited diversification and strong domestic demand as key drivers of resilience, which helped India’s economy beat forecasts to grow 8.2% in the July-September fiscal second quarter. GDP is forecast to accelerate to at least 7% in the 2025/26 year.

“Improvement in exports signals resilience and diversification,” economist Madhavi Arora from Emkay Global said.

The US-bound exports have been led by tariff-free sectors such as electronics, while tariff-hit sectors have performed better than expected, likely due to exporters tapping new markets, Arora said.

 

Surge in electronic goods exports

India’s exports of electronic goods from April to November jumped 38% from a year earlier, data showed.

Over the years, rising domestic production of smartphones by global giants such as Apple has been central to India’s manufacturing push. Between March and May, for instance, nearly all the iPhones exported by Foxconn from India went to the United States, reflecting a realigning of its India exports to almost exclusively serve the US market this year.

Services exports also provided an additional buffer, totalling around $35.86 billion in November and contributing to a nearly $18 billion services trade surplus, according to government estimates.

A weaker currency has also softened the tariff blow. The rupee has slid about 6% against the dollar this year, making it among the worst-performing major currencies globally.

 

India firm in trade talks

Encouraged by the improved data, Indian officials have maintained a firm stance against US trade demand, signalling limited flexibility in areas such as agricultural imports.

India has no plans to increase imports of products such as corn or to allow genetically modified crops, which remain key US demands, a senior government official involved in trade talks said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to Trump by phone last week, their third call since Washington doubled tariffs on India, but the discussions remain inconclusive.

The call followed US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer’s two-day visit to New Delhi, which failed to seal a deal.

India’s trade secretary said on Monday “there’s a fair expectation” that both sides could agree on a deal to lower reciprocal tariffs and they were close to a framework agreement.

Exporters, however, remain cautious.

While overall marine exports rose about 20% from April–November to $5.7 billion, driven by higher shipments to China, Vietnam, Russia, the European Union and the Middle East, shipments to the US have plummeted. Exporters are concerned as US exports command higher profit margins.

Pawan Kumar, managing director of Sprint Exports and president of the Seafood Exporters Association of India, said his company’s exports to the US had dropped to near zero after tariffs of around 50% made shipments unviable.

“We are keenly watching the talks,” he said. “Regaining the US market is the only permanent solution.”

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Amazon, Microsoft Set to Spend Over $50 Billion on AI in India

US Sanctions Force Indian, Chinese Refiners to Cut Russian Oil

Apple Looks To Boost China, India Investment Despite Trump Pressure

Google To Build $15bn AI Data Centre In Biggest India Investment

EU To Reject India Demand For Carbon Tax Exemption

UK PM Starmer in Delhi Seeking Quick Start to Free-Trade Deal

How US Visa Hikes Can Benefit India

How Trump Lost The Plot, On India

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

Amazon, Microsoft Set to Spend Over $50 Billion on AI in India
Amazon, Microsoft Set to Spend Over $50 Billion on AI in India
India Scraps Order Mandating State-Run App on Smartphones
India Scraps Order Mandating State-Run App on Smartphones
Apple to Resist Indian Order to Preload State-Run App on Phones
Apple to Resist Indian Order to Preload State-Run App on Phones
EU To Reject India Demand For Carbon Tax Exemption — FT
EU To Reject India Demand For Carbon Tax Exemption — FT
logo

India

Mexico Approves Big Tariff Hikes on Chinese, Other Asian Imports
Mexico Approves Big Tariff Hikes on Chinese, Other Asian Imports
Jim Pollard 11 Dec 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com