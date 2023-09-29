Indian Hackers Target Canada’s Government Websites – CTV

The Canadian Armed Forces site was hit, as well as the country’s House of Commons site, though Ottawa said no major damage was done

Canada’s federal institutions suffered cyberattacks this week after an Indian hacker group claimed to have sowed chaos in Ottawa, CTV News reported.

The country’s Armed Forces and House of Commons websites were reportedly hit, though Canada’s counter-intelligence agency said the “nuisance” attacks likely hadn’t put private information at risk.

The attacks come amid increased tensions between the two countries after Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau claimed there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the killing of Sikh independence activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.

Read the full story: CTV News

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Billions at Stake as India-Canada Ties Sour on Sikh Murder

Canada Accuses China Over Online Campaign Targeted at Lawmaker

US and Canada Order TikTok Cut From All Government Phones