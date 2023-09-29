fbpx

Type to search

Cyber Security

Indian Hackers Target Canada’s Government Websites – CTV

September 29, 2023

The Canadian Armed Forces site was hit, as well as the country’s House of Commons site, though Ottawa said no major damage was done


China has been accused of using its cyber capabilities to acquire intellectual property. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s Armed Forces and House of Commons websites were reportedly targeted by the hackers. Photo: Reuters

 

Canada’s federal institutions suffered cyberattacks this week after an Indian hacker group claimed to have sowed chaos in Ottawa, CTV News reported.

The country’s Armed Forces and House of Commons websites were reportedly hit, though Canada’s counter-intelligence agency said the “nuisance” attacks likely hadn’t put private information at risk.

The attacks come amid increased tensions between the two countries after Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau claimed there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the killing of Sikh independence activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.

Read the full story: CTV News

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Billions at Stake as India-Canada Ties Sour on Sikh Murder

Canada Accuses China Over Online Campaign Targeted at Lawmaker

US and Canada Order TikTok Cut From All Government Phones

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China Evergrande Chairman 'Suspected of Crimes', Company Says
China Evergrande Chairman 'Suspected of Crimes', Company Says
Hang Seng Rallies on Wall St Gains, Nikkei Slips on Data Fears
Hang Seng Rallies on Wall St Gains, Nikkei Slips on Data Fears
US Accuses China of Moves to Manipulate Global Media Coverage
US Accuses China of Moves to Manipulate Global Media Coverage
OpenAI, SoftBank, Apple Designer Ive in ‘AI iPhone’ Talks – FT
OpenAI, SoftBank, Apple Designer Ive in ‘AI iPhone’ Talks – FT
logo

Cyber Security

US, Japan Warn of New China Hacker After ‘60,000 Emails Stolen’
US, Japan Warn of New China Hacker After ‘60,000 Emails Stolen’
Vishakha Saxena 28 Sep 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com