India

Indian Rupee Dives to Record Low as US Recession Fears Grip

August 5, 2024

The currency’s slide followed in the wake of an Asia-wide selloff after a poor US jobs report spurred worries of foreign outflows


An image of an Indian rupee note. File photo: Reuters.
Illustration photo of an India Rupee note. Photo: Reuters

 

The Indian rupee tumbled to a record low on Monday, with investors panicking that a US downturn could spark a foreign outflows torrent.

The rupee opened at 83.78 to the US dollar compared to its previous close of 83.75, and slipping past the lifetime low of 83.7525 hit on Friday.

 

The selloff in US and Asian equities following a disappointing jobs report spurred worries of foreign outflows from India and other emerging markets.

Indian stocks retreated with Mumbai’s signature Nifty 50 index sliding 2.68%, or 662.10 points, to 24,055.60, and bond yields dropped to their lowest in two years.

The sharp selloff may prompt the Reserve Bank of India to let USD/INR move higher to 83.90, a trader at a public sector bank said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

India

India Turns Down BYD’s $1-Billion EV, Battery Plant Proposal
India Turns Down BYD’s $1-Billion EV, Battery Plant Proposal
Vishakha Saxena 24 Jul 2023

