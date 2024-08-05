Indian Rupee Dives to Record Low as US Recession Fears Grip

The currency’s slide followed in the wake of an Asia-wide selloff after a poor US jobs report spurred worries of foreign outflows

The Indian rupee tumbled to a record low on Monday, with investors panicking that a US downturn could spark a foreign outflows torrent.

The rupee opened at 83.78 to the US dollar compared to its previous close of 83.75, and slipping past the lifetime low of 83.7525 hit on Friday.

The selloff in US and Asian equities following a disappointing jobs report spurred worries of foreign outflows from India and other emerging markets.

Indian stocks retreated with Mumbai’s signature Nifty 50 index sliding 2.68%, or 662.10 points, to 24,055.60, and bond yields dropped to their lowest in two years.

The sharp selloff may prompt the Reserve Bank of India to let USD/INR move higher to 83.90, a trader at a public sector bank said.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

