India’s JioCinema in Content Streaming Deal With NBC Universal

May 29, 2023

Reliance’s JioCinema has agreed to a content deal with NBC Universal, escalating its rivalry with streaming giants Netflix and Disney


JioCinema has signed a deal with NBC Universal to boost the amount of US movies and other content for viewers in India, the firms said on Monday.
JioCinema, the streaming platform run by India’s Reliance Industries, has signed a partnership with NBC Universal Media, according to an announcement by the companies on Monday.

The move aims to provide greater content from Hollywood on the conglomerate’s platform for Indian viewers

The multi-year deal will give JioCinema’s premium subscribers access to popular shows such as “Downton Abbey”, “Suits” and “The Office,” the companies said in a joint statement.

This comes after JioCinema signed a content streaming deal with Warner Bros Discovery in April for shows such as “Succession” and “Game of Thrones”.

JioCinema announced its premium pricing earlier this month, moving away from free content model to fight rivals like Netflix and Disney in the content streaming space.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

