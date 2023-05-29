India’s JioCinema in Content Streaming Deal With NBC Universal

Reliance’s JioCinema has agreed to a content deal with NBC Universal, escalating its rivalry with streaming giants Netflix and Disney

JioCinema, the streaming platform run by India’s Reliance Industries, has signed a partnership with NBC Universal Media, according to an announcement by the companies on Monday.

The move aims to provide greater content from Hollywood on the conglomerate’s platform for Indian viewers

The multi-year deal will give JioCinema’s premium subscribers access to popular shows such as “Downton Abbey”, “Suits” and “The Office,” the companies said in a joint statement.

ALSO SEE:

This comes after JioCinema signed a content streaming deal with Warner Bros Discovery in April for shows such as “Succession” and “Game of Thrones”.

JioCinema announced its premium pricing earlier this month, moving away from free content model to fight rivals like Netflix and Disney in the content streaming space.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: