Cisco to Start Making Network and Internet Equipment in India

May 10, 2023

CEO meets Indian PM Narendra Modi on move to diversify its supply chain. The US tech giant has set a target of $1 billion in domestic production and exports over next few years.


Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said on Wednesday the company will start manufacturing its network equipment in India, in a bid to diversify its supply chain (Reuters file photo).

 

Cisco Systems said on Wednesday it will start manufacturing its networking equipment and internet connection devices in India.

Chief executive Chuck Robbins said the company wanted to diversify its global supply chain.

The California-based multinational, which had revenue of more than $51 billion in 2022, has set a target of $1 billion in domestic production and exports over next few years.

Cisco, which sells a range of networking equipment and software to connect devices to the internet, did not reveal the investment size.

But the company said the move would support growing demand from customers in India and bolster the group’s supply chain capabilities.

The announcement followed a meeting between Robbins and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Modi’s government has been working towards establishing India as a global electronics hub, courting suppliers and device assemblers to set up base in the country.

“India is of strategic importance for Cisco, and we continue to bet on India. Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone to power the next phase of growth for Cisco,” country head Daisy Chittilapilly said in a statement.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Apple Chief Cook, India PM Modi to Meet Amid Expansion Push

 

Apple ‘to Raise India Production to 25%’ in Retreat From China

 

Billions invested by Silicon Valley giants in Ambani’s RIL to bear fruit soon

 

India joins global undersea cable race with Reliance Jio’s help

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

