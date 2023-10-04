India’s Reliance Reveals Swappable Batteries for EVs, Appliances

The breakthrough batteries can be swapped at Reliance stations or recharged at home using rooftop solar panels, which the firm also plans to sell

India’s Reliance has unveiled swappable, multipurpose batteries for electric vehicles and home appliances, as it continues to shift away from its core oil and chemical-based businesses.

Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, showed off the removable batteries for EVs that can also be used to power household appliances through an inverter at a renewable energy exhibition.

The idea is that a person can use one battery for mobility as well as for powering appliances at home, company executives at the event said.

The batteries can be swapped at Reliance’s battery swap stations or re-charged by households using rooftop solar panels, which also it plans to sell, the executives added. The executives did not clarify when the company planned to start selling these batteries.

Development of battery storage solutions is a part of Reliance’s bigger $10 billion green push towards clean energy projects. The company aims to cut its dependence on its mainstay oil-to-chemical business and be net zero carbon by 2035.

Also on AF: Bond Market Sell-Off Sparks Global Slowdown Alarm Bell

The company acquired two battery companies for about $200 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively – UK-based Faradion that makes sodium-ion batteries, and Lithium Werks, that produces lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Reliance displayed LFP chemistry based battery at the exhibition.

A company presentation at the event showed it is also working on customisable batteries for business and individual usage, intelligent swap stations and integrated charging networks.

Reliance doesn’t plan to get in to EV manufacturing but will partner with EV makers, the presentation showed.

Reliance won an incentive last year to set up a 5 gigawatt hours (GWh) battery manufacturing facility under India’s $2.4 billion programme that aims to boost local battery cell production.

The factory will be set up by 2026 and will make batteries and containerised energy storage solutions.

Clean auto technology is central to India’s strategy of cutting pollution in major cities and reaching its broader climate goals. Electric vehicles currently make up a fraction of total sales in India mainly due to their high price as the batteries are imported, and a lack of charging infrastructure.

The government is trying to encourage swappable batteries to bring down costs and promote wider adoption of EVs.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

India’s Reliance in Tech Tie-Up Talks Ahead of Chipmaking Move

China Leading the Way With Rechargeable Sodium Batteries – NYT

India’s Reliance to Launch Low-Cost Laptop to Copy Phone Success

Nio Trials Stations to Swap EV Batteries in Under 5 Minutes

Russian Oil Imports Boost Profits at India’s Reliance Industries