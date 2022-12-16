fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

China EV-Maker BYD to Launch a Second New Brand in 2023

December 16, 2022

The new brand will be an addition to Yangwang, a premium brand set for launch in the first quarter of 2023 that it announced last month


Buyers look at one of BYD's electric vehicles
Buyers look at one of BYD's electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD announced on Thursday plans to introduce a new “professional and personal” EV brand in 2023.

The new brand will be an addition to Yangwang, a premium brand set for launch in the first quarter of 2023 that it announced last month.

The carmaker is expanding its product line after a year of strong sales.

 

Also on AF: West Forms Green Alliance Against China For Key EV Minerals

 

Having ditched gasoline vehicles from its product mix this year, BYD has been able to capitalise on a range of incentives for electric cars offered by the central and local governments.

It has also been making a wider global push, selling its pure electric to markets including Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil, Costa Rica and Colombia.

The company’s branding assistant general manager Brian Luo said BYD has sold cars to 35 countries outside China since it started exporting to Norway last May.

The automaker, which also produces plug-in hybrid cars, was the top-selling car brand in China in the first four weeks of November, brokerage data showed, outperforming Volkswagen in a reversal that highlights the pressure on legacy brands in the world’s largest auto market.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

 

Read more:

Warren Buffett Continues to Trim Stake in China EV-Maker BYD

Premium Chinese EV Brand Seeks Over $1 Billion in US IPO

Asian Battery Giants, German Auto Kings the New EV Powers

BYD Has Most EV Tech Patents of China Carmakers – Nikkei

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Warren Buffett Continues to Trim Stake in China EV-Maker BYD
Warren Buffett Continues to Trim Stake in China EV-Maker BYD
West Forms Green Alliance Against China For Key EV Minerals
West Forms Green Alliance Against China For Key EV Minerals
Toyota to Change EV Strategy to Close Gap With Tesla, BYD
Toyota to Change EV Strategy to Close Gap With Tesla, BYD
Premium Chinese EV Brand Seeks Over $1 Billion in US IPO
Premium Chinese EV Brand Seeks Over $1 Billion in US IPO
logo

Electric Vehicles

Asian Battery Giants, German Auto Kings the New EV Powers
Asian Battery Giants, German Auto Kings the New EV Powers
Sean O'Meara 13 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com