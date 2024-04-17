Japan, Korea, US Agree Forex Cooperation As Yen, Won Dive

Fading hopes of a US interest rate cut anytime soon have pushed the Japanese currency to 34-year lows

Finance chiefs from the United States, Japan and South Korea have agreed to “consult closely” on foreign exchange markets, amid worrying declines of the yen and won.

The agreement came in the leaders first trilateral meeting on Wednesday amid receding expectations of a US interest rate cut anytime soon pushed the yen to 34-year lows, keeping markets on alert on the chance of yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities.

“We will continue to cooperate to promote sustainable economic growth, financial stability, as well as orderly and well-functioning financial markets,” according to a joint statement released after the meeting.

“We will also continue to consult closely on foreign exchange market developments in line with our existing G20 commitments, while acknowledging serious concerns of Japan and the Republic of Korea about the recent sharp depreciation of the Japanese yen and the Korean won,” it said.

Also on AF: US Set to Restore China Solar Tech Tariffs After Korea Firm Plea

The trilateral gathering, attended by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, was held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and G20 finance leaders’ meetings this week in Washington.

In the joint statement, the finance leaders condemned North Korea’s exports of ballistic missiles to Russia, and Russia’s procurement of them.

“We affirm our commitment to utilise and coordinate our respective sanctions tools to impose costs on Russia for its war against Ukraine” and target North Korea’s weapons program, the statement said.

The finance leaders also emphasised the importance of collaboration to “overcome supply chain vulnerabilities and the possible harm to our economies from non-market economic practices of other countries, including economic coercion and overcapacity in key sectors,” according to the statement.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Nikkei Gains on Tech, Weak Yen; Hang Seng Lifted by Data Bets

China Stocks Lead Asia Rally, Nikkei Drops Under Yen Pressure

Yen Fears Drag on Nikkei, Hang Seng Lifted by Policy Bets

Nikkei Slips on Yen Rally, Hang Seng Lifted by China Spending