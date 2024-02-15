Japan Leaders Want Law on Generative AI ‘Within the Year’

Japan’s ruling party’s AI project team is planning to draft preliminary rules, including penal regulations, for foundation model developers such as OpenAI

Japan’s ruling party is pushing for new legislation on generative artificial intelligence (AI) to be introduced within the year, according to a new report on Thursday.

The Liberal Democratic Party will propose that the Japanese government quickly introduce a new law on generative AI to address issues from the emerging technology, like disinformation and rights infringement, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The party’s AI project team will draft preliminary rules, including penal regulations, for foundation model developers such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the Nikkei report said.

Earlier this month, the European Union moved a step closer to adopting rules governing the use of AI models after EU countries endorsed a political deal reached in December.

Other governments including the United States and China are also exploring ways to regulate the technology.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

