fbpx

Type to search

AI

Japan Leaders Want Law on Generative AI ‘Within the Year’

February 15, 2024

Japan’s ruling party’s AI project team is planning to draft preliminary rules, including penal regulations, for foundation model developers such as OpenAI


Illustration to represent AI-generated deepfakes
Global governments including the European Union, United States and China are exploring ways to regulate AI. Image: Freepik

 

Japan’s ruling party is pushing for new legislation on generative artificial intelligence (AI) to be introduced within the year, according to a new report on Thursday.

The Liberal Democratic Party will propose that the Japanese government quickly introduce a new law on generative AI to address issues from the emerging technology, like disinformation and rights infringement, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The party’s AI project team will draft preliminary rules, including penal regulations, for foundation model developers such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the Nikkei report said.

Earlier this month, the European Union moved a step closer to adopting rules governing the use of AI models after EU countries endorsed a political deal reached in December.

Other governments including the United States and China are also exploring ways to regulate the technology.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

China, North Korea Hackers Using Generative AI, Microsoft Says

 

Video Call With Deepfakes Costs UK Firm $25m in Hong Kong

 

G7 Agree AI Code of Conduct to Limit Tech Threat Risks

 

Notorious Crypto Fund HyperVerse May Have Created Fake CEO

 

Big Tech ‘Doing Little’ to Counter Rampant Scams on Social Media

 

High-Tech Asian Crime Wave: Cyber Scams, Casinos Loot Billions

 

China Makes First Arrest Over Fake News Generated by ChatGPT

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

China, North Korea Hackers Using Generative AI, Microsoft Says
China, North Korea Hackers Using Generative AI, Microsoft Says
Top Execs at Toyota’s Daihatsu Bow Out Over Safety-Test Scandal
Top Execs at Toyota’s Daihatsu Bow Out Over Safety-Test Scandal
After Samsung, Lenovo Agrees to Feature Baidu’s AI Bot Ernie
After Samsung, Lenovo Agrees to Feature Baidu’s AI Bot Ernie
Huawei, SMIC Set to Defy US Sanctions With 5nm Chips: FT
Huawei, SMIC Set to Defy US Sanctions With 5nm Chips: FT
logo

AI

Nikkei, Hang Seng and Taiwan Get Big Lift From Chip Stocks Surge
Nikkei, Hang Seng and Taiwan Get Big Lift From Chip Stocks Surge
Jim Pollard 15 Feb 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com