Altman’s AI Chips Plan Could Cost Trillions, Not Billions – WSJ

OpenAI chief’s talks with leading investors and chipmakers to create a greater supply of AI chips could cost trillions of dollars, a new report says

OpenAI chief Sam Altman’s talks with mega-rich investors and leading chipmakers to reshape the global computer chip industry – to expand its ability to power artificial intelligence – is a “wildly ambitious tech initiative” that could $5-7 trillion dollars and would “face significant obstacles”, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, which cited sources saying the AI executive had often complained that there weren’t enough of “the pricey AI chips” (graphics processing units) required to train large language models used in AI systems such as ChatGPT.

The money required “would dwarf the current size of the global semiconductor industry”, as global chip sales totalled $527 billion last year and were not expected to hit $1 trillion a year till 2030, while AI facilities also consume vast amounts of electricity, the report said, adding that the ‘pitch’ being discussed with tech executives, officials and leading global investors is to attract money to build “dozens” of chip foundries that would be run by existing chipmakers.

