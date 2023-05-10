China Makes First Arrest Over Fake News Generated by ChatGPT

Authorities have detained a man for generating a fake story that claimed a train crash killed nine construction workers in a city in China’s northwestern Gansu

Chineses authorities have detained a man in Gansu province for allegedly using ChatGPT to generate a fake story about a train crash, Pingliang city’s local police bureau reported.

This is China’s first arrest in an AI-related probe as Beijing tightens regulations around ‘deep-fake’ technology.

The story claimed the crash killed nine construction workers in a city in China’s northwestern Gansu. It gained more than 15,000 clicks after being published on social media on April 25, the police statement said.

A total of 25 accounts on blog-style platform Baijiahao, owned by China’s tech giant Baidu, reported the “accident” with IP addresses from different locations, it added.

Police said the suspect, surnamed Hong, was identified and arrested for concocting false information after it traced all the accounts and found his company was involved.

Hong allegedly edited ChatGPT-generated news and uploaded it on the Baidu-owned platform, local police reported, adding that investigations were continuing.

China’s new rules for ‘deep-fakes’ bar service providers and users from using such technology to produce, release and fabricate untrue information.

The rules are designed to curb the use of generative AI technology to alter online content. They came into effect from January 10.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

