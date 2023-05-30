fbpx

Japan Plans to Beam Solar Power From Space by 2025 – engadget

May 30, 2023

The country made a breakthrough in space-based solar energy back in 2015 and now says it’s just two years away from making it a reality


Sun 'canyon of fire' sends solar wind at Earth
Using orbital solar panels and microwaves to send energy to Earth was first proposed in 1968.

 

Japan could be just two years away from beaming the Sun’s rays from space to solar power-generating sites on the Earth’s surface, engadget has reported.

Tokyo and JAXA, the country’s space administration, have spent decades working on sourcing solar energy from space and according to the report, citing the Nikkei, the public-private partnership is close to being able to deploy a series of small satellites in orbit which would deflect the solar energy to arrays hundreds of miles away.

Read the full story: engadget

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China to Advance Plan for Space Solar Power Plant – SCMP

Japan’s ispace Launches First Commercial Moon Lander

India’s Power Play to Become a Global Solar Force – Hindu

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

India May Cut Import Tax on Solar Panels Amid Domestic Shortage
China Strains, AI Top of The Agenda at US, EU Summit Talks
China's Cash-Strapped Wuhan Calling in Its Debts - CNN
Nikkei, Hang Seng Advance on US Debt Deal Hopes, Japan AI
China Plans to Land its First Taikonauts on the Moon by 2030
Vishakha Saxena 29 May 2023

