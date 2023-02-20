fbpx

India’s Power Play to Become a Global Solar Force – Hindu

February 20, 2023

India could potentially produce solar modules generating 100 GW annually making it a net exporter of power, said the country’s energy secretary


A man walks on solar panels
A man walks on solar panels mounted on the roof of a building in Delhi, India. Photo: AFP

 

India has set its sights on becoming a global solar power player after revealing plans to manufacture 100 gigawatts (GW) worth of solar modules annually, the Hindu reported.

Bhupinder Bhalla, Secretary at the country’s Ministry for New and Renewable Energy, said India will be looking at incentive schemes to encourage its domestic panel manufacturers who have moved into the gap left by Chinese suppliers after higher customs duties shrank supply. 

Full story: The Hindu

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

SoftBank-Backed Ola to Invest $920m in India EVs, Batteries
SoftBank-Backed Ola to Invest $920m in India EVs, Batteries
Vishakha Saxena 19 Feb 2023

