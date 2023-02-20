India’s Power Play to Become a Global Solar Force – Hindu

India could potentially produce solar modules generating 100 GW annually making it a net exporter of power, said the country’s energy secretary

India has set its sights on becoming a global solar power player after revealing plans to manufacture 100 gigawatts (GW) worth of solar modules annually, the Hindu reported.

Bhupinder Bhalla, Secretary at the country’s Ministry for New and Renewable Energy, said India will be looking at incentive schemes to encourage its domestic panel manufacturers who have moved into the gap left by Chinese suppliers after higher customs duties shrank supply.

